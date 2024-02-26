Yvonne Nelson unfollows Nana Ama Mcbrown and shades her for copying her Kids Louge idea – PHOTO

- Advertisement -

Seasoned Ghanaian actress and movie Producer, Yvonne Nelson and Nana Ama Mcbrown have in a sudden turn of events unfollowed each other on social media and netizens are speculating.

Recall ghpage.com reporting that Nana Ama Mcbrown had launched a Kids’ Lounge to celebrate her daughter, Maxin’s fifth birthday over the weekend.

The Kids Lounge as reported is an avenue for kids to play, learn and pamper themselves. This is to allow parents to have a little spare time to themselves while their kids play and have fun.

However, it seems Yvonne Nelson alleged has issues with it.

In a post sighted on X, Yvonne Nelson allegedly threw shades at Nana Ama Mcbrown for her initiative. She wrote;

“thema ideas all finish…. Do something today. Next month they will do the same.”