- Advertisement -

Some people seem not to be happy with the breakup of Zionfelix and his long-time girlfriend Mina Lawani.

Following this, a lady who is hurt over the whole incident surrounding the Zionfelix and Minalyn Touch has cursed the blogger for breaking the heart of the make-up artiste.

She mentioned that Minalyn has been with him from day one and the best thing he could do for the lady was to put her through pain.

The unknown lady threatened to say because of what Zionfelix has done to Minalyn, the gods of their hometown would deal with them.

Also Read: Zionfelix deliberately destroyed our beautiful relationship – Minalyn

Watch the video below:

Readers are now aware that the relationship between the blogger and the make-up artiste ended in tears after Mina came out to officially reveal everything is over between them.

In her statement, Mina mentioned that Zionfelix was the one who spoilt their beautiful relationship by cheating on her with his now girlfriend based in Italy.

According to her, Zionfelix allowed another lady into their relationship when he could have prevented it and added that no one should blame the lady.