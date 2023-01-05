Award-winning Ghanaian makeup artiste Mina Lawani, popularly known as Minalyn, has officially confirmed breaking up with her baby daddy Zionfelix.

In a lengthy post on Instagram Thursday, the mother-of-one – whose relationship with the celebrity blogger has been on a rollercoaster for many months – said they’re no longer in a romantic relationship and has moved on with her life.

Zionfelix cheated on Minalyn with an Italian-based Ghanaian woman named Erica, which produced a pregnancy while he was also expecting a baby with the first. Both women welcomed their babies at the same in 2021 – with Mina having a boy whilst Erica had a boy.

READ MORE: Zionfelix ties knot in low-key wedding with ‘side chic’

Zionfelix pictured with his two baby mama’s Minalyn (Left) and Erica (Right) after impregnating both women

Minalyn never for once publicly addressed her boyfriend’s infidelity all the while. But, as we begin a new year, she has decided to come clean on everything that has happened and also respond to some allegations and comments on social media.

She noted in her hearbreaking post that rumours about being pregnant or giving birth to a baby boy with Zionfelix being the father are “absolutely false” and should be disregarded.

ALSO READ: Zionfelix goes on one knee to propose to Minalyn in romantic video

Obviously devastated by Zionfelix’s betrayal of their love, Minalyn believes he intentionally opened a way for another woman to force herself into their relationship to destroy it.

Minalyn who feels unfairly dealt with ended her post with parable-ladened words.

Below is Minalyn’s full Instagram post