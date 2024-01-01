10 most chilling murder cases in Ghana in the year 2023

- Advertisement -

The year 2023 brought with it a series of chilling and tragic murder cases that shook communities across Ghana.

From the ambush of a bullion van to incidents of domestic violence, the nation witnessed a range of horrifying crimes that left families shattered and communities in mourning.

In this article, we delve into the 10 most chilling murder cases that unfolded in Ghana during the past year.

Ambush at Ablekuma FanMilk:



In a brazen attack, a bullion van carrying a significant amount of cash fell prey to four armed robbers at a filling station in Ablekuma FanMilk.

The incident resulted in the tragic death of General Lance Corporal Callistus Amoah, a grim reminder of the dangers faced by those entrusted with the transportation of valuables.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Tragedy in Adum-Kumasi:



Inspector Ahmed Twumasi’s alleged act of shooting his girlfriend, Victoria Dapaah, known as Maadwoa, sent shockwaves through the local digital space.

The circumstances surrounding this domestic violence case highlight the pervasive issue of intimate partner violence, prompting a reflection on the need for awareness and support.

Mysterious Death of Soldier Sherif Imoro:

READ ALSO: Afua Asantewaa Aduonum to pay Ghc 7,792 to Guinness World Records; Here’s why



The lifeless body of young soldier Sherif Imoro was discovered in Ashaiman with cuts on his neck and arms, adding a layer of mystery to his demise.

The circumstances surrounding his death raised questions about the safety of those serving in uniform and the need for thorough investigations to ensure justice is served.

Fatal Encounter in Nsutam:



In the Eastern Region, a barber identified as Emeka allegedly stabbed his SHS 2 girlfriend, Abigail Asare, to death in Nsutam.

This tragic incident sheds light on the prevalence of domestic violence within intimate relationships and the urgent need for interventions to address such issues.

Dark Secrets Unveiled in Drobo-Gonasua:



A 15-year-old boy stands accused of murdering his grandmother, hiding her body under an abandoned bathtub in Drobo-Gonasua.

Love Turned Deadly in Mpatuam Bontefufuom:



A 20-year-old Okada rider, Kojo Ben, allegedly murdered his 17-year-old girlfriend, Sarah Adadzoa, in the Amansie West district of the Ashanti Region.

READ ALSO: Massive jubilation as Guinness World Records officially recognizes Afua Aduonum’s Sing-A-Thon attempt

The tragic end to a young romance highlights the complexities of relationships and the importance of addressing issues before they escalate to violence.

Anwiankwanta’s Tragic Loss:

In Anwiankwanta, an 18-year-old woman fell victim to a heinous crime, allegedly raped and murdered. This case underscores the urgent need for increased efforts to combat gender-based violence and ensure the safety of women in communities across the nation.

Brutal Murder of Akwasi Budo:



Adusei Tweneboah, popularly known as Akwasi Budo or Walter Carr69, met a gruesome end at his home in Kronum-Afrancho.

Unknown assailants tied him up with an electrical cable and removed his two eyes, leaving a community in shock and mourning the loss of a fellow resident.

Houseboy’s Alleged Involvement in Kumasi Murder:



A young businesswoman, Madam Afia Ahenkan, met a tragic end allegedly at the hands of her houseboy, who had only been employed for two weeks in Sokoban, Kumasi.

The incident raises questions about the vetting process for domestic help and the need for caution in hiring individuals into private spaces.

Mysterious Circumstances Surrounding BOLT Driver’s Death:



Thomas Kwame Henodzi, a BOLT Driver from Madina, Greater Accra, was found dead in a bush near Ponposu river in Nsawam under mysterious circumstances.

The investigation into his death raises concerns about the safety of those working in the gig economy and the need for enhanced security measures.

The year 2023 will be remembered in Ghana for the heartbreaking stories of lives cut short by violence.

These 10 chilling murder cases expose the multifaceted challenges facing communities, from armed robberies to domestic violence and mysterious deaths.

As these cases undergo investigations, the nation reflects on the need for collective efforts to address the root causes of violence and implement preventive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens.

READ ALSO: Guinness World Records speaks as Afua Aduonum unofficially breaks Sing-A-Thon record