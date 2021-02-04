12 NDC MPs caught COVID-19 during the disturbance at the inauguration- Sam George

Sam Nartey George has revealed that some of his colleagues from the NDC have contracted COVID-19.

The politician disclosed that this happened during the recent disruptions in Parliament at the inauguration of the 8th Parliament.

Speaking on the Dwaboase show on Power 97.9 Fm, the politician, otherwise known as ”Dzata”, was confident that these Members of Parliament all contracted the virus on the day of the inauguration.

In an attempt to ensure that their candidate for the Speaker of Parliament position, Alban Bagbin, won the election, members of the NDC in Parliament were involved in a huge brawl with their colleagues from the opposing NPP after attempts to rig the election.

These lawmakers, oblivious even of the deadly coronavirus were involved in a heated scuffle that led to Carlos Ahenkorah, MP for Tema West Constituency receiving slaps for trying to make away with ballots during the counting.

These politicians were so desperate for power that they didnt care risking their lives for it.

If Sam George’s statements are true, these are the consequences for it.