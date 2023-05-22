16-year-old girl sends UK borga to juju man for ‘Do As I Say’ charm – Video

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A 16-year-old girl has been dragged to Aunty Naa’s Oyerepa Afutuo show for sending her UK borga sugar daddy to a juju man for ‘Do As I Say’ charm.

Apparently, the girl’s father is the one who forcefully gave his 16-year-old daughter to the UK borga to date.

According to the father, he was left with no other option than to allow his daughter to date the middle-aged man because his business had collapsed – Making him financially handicapped.

Meanwhile, the girl claims due to the big size of the man’s manhood, he always bled anytime they had intercourse and because of that he tried to break up with him on multiple occasions but her father threatened to mercilessly deal with her if she goes ahead with the breakup.

READ ALSO: Father pimps his own class 6 daughter to a ‘UK borga’ for money (Video)

In the bid to make the man do whatever she says, she sent him to a juju man to make him an imbecile and act solely on her command.

The girl was supposed to add the charm to the man’s food according to the trending WhatsApp audio between her and the friend who introduced her to the juju man.

Listen to the audio below to know more…

READ ALSO: Lady in tears after finding out she’s pregnant for UK borga she met during Christmas, shares ‘regret’ story