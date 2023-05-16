Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A Ghanaian father who doesn’t take care of her daughter has pimped her to a ‘UK borga’.

During an appearance on Oyerepa FM’s Aunty Naa show, the teenage girl disclosed that her father has ‘sold her’ to a UK borga in exchange for money.

According to the helpless girl, her father told her point-blank that he has taken her bride price from the ‘UK borga’ – Hence she’s now his wife because he can longer take care of her.

During the live radio discussion, the poor girl lamented over how the man’s big manhood always stretches her vajayjay anytime they have intercourse and consequently makes her bleed afterwards.

The girl who dropped out of school in class 6 additionally disclosed that anytime she refuses to have sex with the UK borga, he takes back all the things he has bought for her.

Meanwhile, her father always chides her for denying the man sex and insists that she should sit on hot water anytime she has sex with the UK borga believed to be around 45 years old.

