Nigeria’s Rivers State Police Command has arrested a 17-year-old boy named Noble Uzuchi has been arrested by the Nigerian Police Force for impregnating over 10 women.



The suspect was nabbed alongside his accomplice, Chigozie Ogbonna, a 29-year-old man.



According to the police, the two suspects, and two other ladies, Favour Bright, 30; and Peace Alikoi, 40 were allegedly running a baby factory.

As revealed by the Rivers Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko as saying that the arrests were carried out following a tipoff.

In a statement, the police disclosed that the 4 notorious suspects operated in the Obio/Akpor and Ikwerre local government areas of the state before their arrest.

She added that the 10 pregnant ladies had been rescued by officers after the raid and arrest of the suspects.

“On Saturday, January 7, 2023, around 4.45 pm, while acting on credible intelligence available to the Rivers State Police Command, C4I Intelligence Unit operatives raided two houses at Igwuruta and Omagwa communities respectively, where victims of child trafficking were being kept.

“The victims rescued in the operation are 10, most of them pregnant,”

“All the victims confessed that they were lured to the illicit sales of children because of the need to meet some financial challenges. A Honda Pilot Jeep, white, was recovered from the syndicate leader.”

The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation and possible prosecution of the suspects.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to track and arrest the buyers of the children already sold to answer for their crimes.

