17-year-old student of Miracle Senior High School commits suicide

By Mr. Tabernacle
Student commits suicide
Leticia,17, is a final year student of Miracle Senior High School in Sunyani. According to reports, has committed suicide.

This piece of sad news reached our premises this afternoon which confirmed the painful death on one Leticia Kyere Pinaman.

Per intelligence available to GhPage, your source of credible news, young Leticia’s body was found hanging at the school’s dinning hall while other students were attending bible studies at the school’s auditorium.

A note found on the deceased read; “THERE IS SOO MUCH SORROW AND PAIN IN MY HEART“.

