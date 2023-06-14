17-year old wife destroys sidechick’s face and body with hot water for sleeping with her hubby

- Advertisement -

Sad news coming from Bauchi in Nigerian confirms that the State Police Command has detained a 17-year-old housewife named Fatima Muhammad Sani, for conspiring with her 15-year-old sister to beat a girl she claimed was dating her husband.

The sisters took the victim, Sa’adatu Abdurrahman Lima, 19, to a house where they beat her up and poured boiling water on her, according to SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil.



The command’s spokeswoman made this disclosure in a statement on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

“On 10/6/2023 at about 1400hrs Police detectives attached to ‘C Police Divisional headquarters, Bauchi Metropolitan acted on the information available at their disposal that on the same date at about 1307hrs one Sa’adatu Abdurrahman Liman ‘f’ aged 19yrs of behind old airport.“

“Bauchi was deceitfully brought into a house situated at Gida Dubu area of Bauchi by one Fatima Muhammad Sani ‘f’ aged 17yrs and her sister one Zulaihat Muhammad Sani ‘f’ aged 15yrs both of Gida Dubu area, connived and beat the said Sa’adatu and thereafter poured her a hot water“

“As a result, she sustained serious injuries in her neck and cheeks. The heinous act was perpetrated by the suspects on the account that the victim is dating one of the suspect’s husbands“

“Acted promptly, the team of detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer visited the scene and swiftly rushed the victim to Specialist Hospital Bauchi for medical treatment,”

The statement read.

According to the PPRO, the suspects admitted to the crime when being questioned, and after the covert investigation is over, they will be charged with a crime and prosecuted in court.

