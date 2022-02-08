type here...
17-year-old sakawa boy who has been given 12 years to spend 10 billion cries and begs for help (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
17-year-old sakawa who has been given 12 years to spend 10 billion boy cries and begs for help (Video)
The trend of young men partaking in rituals has risen in popularity in society since it provides numerous avenues for earning money, but the conditions are frightening.

Teenagers who should have been in school have now dropped out to opt for quick money so that they can party with the big boys.

A 17-year-old sakawa boy has turned to TikTok to reveal the condition he has been offered in exchange for a good existence.

He combined all the various dreadful sacrifices he made in the video which has since gone viral.

The depressed guy however disclosed that he was only given 12 years to send 10 billion naira on earth because he will not be alive after the given year clocks.

