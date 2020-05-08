LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
18 – years old lady shares a sad story of sleeping with over 200 men just to survive

By Qwame Benedict
Angela
An 18-year-old young lady identified as Angela Amawu has shared her story of how she became a sex-addict and sleeping with over 200 men at her tender age.

According to the young lady, due to poverty, her auntie who was based in Nigeria came for her from Kumasi to Nigeria to stay with them and that was when her ordeal started.

She disclosed that in Nigeria the husband of her auntie started sleeping with her and slept with her for almost 3 years which even resulted in 3 pregnancies.

Angela disclosed that the man told her until he sleeps with her, he was never going to pay her school fees, and since she wanted to attend school badly she gave in to the man’s demand.

When she realized that the sexual abuse was too much, she came back to Ghana but on her return, she had become used to sex to the extent that she always wanted to sleep with the opposite sex.

Angela continued that this resulted in her becoming a prostitute even though she was selling sachet water at that time and she could sleep with 5 or 6 boys in a day.

She added that so far she can boast of sleeping with over 200 men.

She continued that she then decided to flee to her mother in Burkina Faso but on reaching there she got to know that her mother was also struggling to survive there and due to that she had also become a prostitute just like her.

