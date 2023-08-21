type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews2 hours doggy and 1-hour missionary - Lady collapses after intense intercourse...
News

2 hours doggy and 1-hour missionary – Lady collapses after intense intercourse with boyfriend

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
2 hours doggy and 1-hour missionary - Lady collapses after intense intercourse with boyfriend
- Advertisement -

A young Nigerian woman has bravely come forward to share her distressing experience in her relationship.


Her candid revelations have sparked conversations about consent, communication, and the importance of healthy relationships.

In a series of candid and bold statements, the woman detailed her partner’s behaviour during intimate moments, expressing that her boyfriend’s actions have led her to a point of immense discomfort.

READ ALSO: After spending 100 million on their wedding, husband finds out that 18 of his friends have chopped his wife

2 hours doggy and 1-hour missionary - Lady collapses after intense intercourse with boyfriend


She revealed that her partner engages in intense sexual activities, including a prolonged session in both the doggy and missionary-style positions.


According to her, these experiences have caused her emotional distress, leaving her feeling traumatized.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

The woman’s account describes instances of extended duration of intercourse, with claims of engaging in doggy style position for an extensive two-hour duration, followed by missionary position for an additional hour.


She also mentioned that she sometimes experiences physical exhaustion during these encounters.

READ ALSO: Abena Korkor who went naked on social media a few days ago seen leading praises & worship at church

READ ALSO: South African socialite exposed for eating the ‘poopoo’ of Dubai millionaires for money to slay

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Monday, August 21, 2023
Accra
light rain
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
83 %
4.2mph
100 %
Mon
81 °
Tue
78 °
Wed
79 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
80 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways