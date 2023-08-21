type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsAbena Korkor who went naked on social media a few days ago...
News

Abena Korkor who went naked on social media a few days ago seen leading praises & worship at church

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Abena Korkor who went naked on social media a few days ago seen leading praises & worship at church
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian social media personality Abena Korkor has once again captured the attention of the online community, but this time with a surprising twist.


After recently sharing a provocative video that caused a stir on various social media platforms, Abena Korkor appears to have taken a different direction, focusing on spiritual expression and positivity in her recent video.

Just a few days ago, Abena Korkor dominated online trends as a result of a semi-nude video she shared.


She consequently sparked discussions and criticism regarding her choices and online presence.


Known for making waves and often stirring controversy, the recent video was no exception, leading to debates about the nature of her influence and the messages she conveys to her audience.

READ ALSO: Video of a married man with kids trying to end it all due to economic hardship leaves netizens teary

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

Ghanaians react to Abena Korkor latest nude video

However, in a surprising turn of events, a new video has emerged on Abena Korkor’s social media page.


In this video, she appeared in stark contrast to her previous controversial content, dressed modestly in a long dress, seemingly immersed in a spiritual setting.


The video captures her singing praises to God, hinting at a shift in focus from sensationalism to a more reflective and meaningful form of expression.

The transformation in Abena Korkor’s approach has not gone unnoticed, as fans and observers have reacted to the unexpected change in her content.


The contrast between her recent spiritual video and her previous attention-grabbing posts has sparked discussions about her motivations and intentions behind this shift.

READ ALSO: South African socialite exposed for eating the ‘poopoo’ of Dubai millionaires for money to slay

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Monday, August 21, 2023
Accra
light rain
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
83 %
4.2mph
100 %
Mon
81 °
Tue
78 °
Wed
79 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
80 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways