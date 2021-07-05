2-years jail term for any landlord who takes rent for more than six months – Rent Control

- Advertisement -

The Public Relation Officer (PRO) for the Rent Control Department Emmanuel Hovey Kporsu has warned landlords not to take rent for more than 6months.

According to the PRO, any landlord who is found guilty of taking more than 6 months rent is likely to be jailed for two years.

He explained that taking rent is not an avenue for them to recoup all their monies used in putting up the building.

“Any person who as a condition of the grant, renewal or continuance of a tenancy demands in the case of monthly or shorter tenancy, the payment in advance of more than a month’s rent or in the case of tenancy exceeding six months, the payment in advance of more than six months’ rent shall be guilty of an offense and shall upon conviction by the appropriate rent magistrate be liable to a fine not exceeding 500 penalty unit or in default imprisonment term not exceeding 2 years or both,” he stated.

One thing that has been bothering many people in the country is the decision by some landlords and property owners to take one or two years advance as rent.

Citizens have complained that this act by the landlords and property owners force them to sleep on the street when the laws of the land demand that no landlord takes rent for more than 6 months.