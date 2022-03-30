- Advertisement -

President Nana Akufo-Addo has promised a “special package” for players of the Black Stars and technical staff following their successful World Cup qualification campaign.

Ghana advanced to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on the away goals rule after holding rival Nigeria to a 1-1 draw in Abuja on Tuesday, after the first leg finished goalless.

The players paid a courtesy call to the President after they arrived in the country on Wednesday, amid jubilation and champagne popping at the Kotoka Internation Airport.

“I myself am organising a special package for you as a token of my appreciation and recognition,” Akufo-Addo said while speaking at the Jubilee House.

The President congratulated the team again for their victory in the play-offs, reiterating his gratitude to the players for making the country proud.

He assured the players that the bonuses promised them would be honoured and added that he was also preparing a separate package for the team although there was no indication of what the package would entail.

“Everybody is going to be behind you, we are going to give you all the support that we can. The arrangements that they have made with you before are all going to be properly honoured and we’ll make sure that everyone is properly recompensed for what has happened,” he said.

Watch to see what happened when the Black Stars met the President.

The Black Stars will know its group stage opponents after the final draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup which will be held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) on Friday, April 1, 2022.

Fans and all qualified teams will find out their paths to possible glory on 1 April from 19:00 (local time), at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.