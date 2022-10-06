type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyle23-year-old guy marries a 72-year-old woman
Lifestyle

23-year-old guy marries a 72-year-old woman

By Armani Brooklyn
23-year-old guy marries a 72-year-old woman
- Advertisement -

A young Nigerian guy believed to be just 23 years of age has finally made things official with his 72-year-old white girlfriend who qualifies to be his grandmother because of her advanced age.

A video that has surfaced on the internet shows the two lovers at the marriage register office making things official.

As we all know, age is irrelevant as far as true love is concerned hence the young guy should be allowed to enjoy his marriage in peace although their age difference is too wide.

READ ALSO: 22-year-old guy marries a 62-year-old white woman (Video)

It is at the back of this that many social media users have suggested that the guy is not in love with the elderly woman but only wants a green card therefore the reason he agreed to marry her.

Some netizens have also applauded the guy for securing his future because he will get his green card after the wedding.

Watch the video below to know more…

Green card or not, once they are compatible with each other, critics should stop throwing needless sentiments around.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, October 6, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    70 %
    4.8mph
    20 %
    Thu
    83 °
    Fri
    80 °
    Sat
    80 °
    Sun
    82 °
    Mon
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News