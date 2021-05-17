type here...
GhPageNews23-year-old tailor arrested for attempting to kill nephew for money ritual
News

23-year-old tailor arrested for attempting to kill nephew for money ritual

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

Police in Sunyani at the weekend arrested and placed in custody, Benjamin Adjei, a-23-year-old fashion designer for attempting to sacrifice his nephew for money at Abesim in the Sunyani Municipality.

The suspect allegedly lured the victim Listowel Adjei, 13, into a taxi cab, but luck eluded him when he was arrested at the Abesim-Tano police barrier on Sunyani-Kumasi highway on their way to the shrine upon a tip-off.

Police District Sergeant Benjamin Lartey said the suspect admitted the crime during interrogations and would be arraigned on Monday May 17.

He explained that an informant (name withheld) came to the Abesim police station and reported that he received a phone call from the suspect who solicited his assistance to see a ritualist to help him to sacrifice his nephew for money couple of weeks ago.

“On Saturday May 15, the informant informed the police the suspect had succeeded and lured his nephew into a taxi cab ready to convey him to the place for the rituals”.

“So the police laid ambush at Abesim-Tanoso barrier and arrested the suspect”, D/Sgt Lartey indicated, adding a hand bag containing one big cutlass, a knife, red calico, a big pot, quantities of cola nuts, cowries and a sum of GH?300.00 were retrieved from him.

Source:GNA

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, May 17, 2021
Accra
few clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
83 %
4.2mph
20 %
Mon
82 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News