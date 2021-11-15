23 years-old barber jailed 114 years for sodomizing 12 schoolboys

- Advertisement -

Mpraeso Circuit Court has sentenced 23yr old barber Kwame Amponsah to 114 years in prison, Kasapafmonline reports.

The young adult was served with such a jail term for sodomizing 12 Schoolboys at Atawase, a suburb of Nkawkaw in the Kwahu West Municipal Assembly.

Head of Kwahu West Social Welfare Department Victor Fayi speaking to Agoo News revealed that on the 5th of November 2021, officers went to the field, and afterwards they had information that a young man in the community who is a barber was sexually abusing school children.

According to him, furnished with that information and with the help of the Assemblymember and opinion leaders, they got the suspect arrested.

“From there we had to take him to DOVVSU which is part of the Ghana Police Service so interrogation started and the guy was reminded for seven days,” he said

According to him, ten extra pupils came to report the same issue and the guy also accepted that indeed he slept with the children.

Victor Fayi reported that today 15th of November, 2021 the suspect was taken to the Mpraeso Circuit Court and he went through the process, accepted being guilty, and was asked to serve for 114yrs.

He said, according to the judge, for the 10 kids he’s supposed to serve for 10yrs each and the other two for pleading guilty, he was given 7years each, saying he has been allowed to appeal if he so wishes.

On his part, the Assemblyman for the area Sampson Sarfo expressed shock over the incident adding it’s the first of its kind in the area.

He said parents will be engaged frequently to monitor their children to avoid future occurrences.