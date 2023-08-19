25-year-old man rapes and murders 8-year-old girl

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Katsina State Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old man, Jibrin Yusuf, who allegedly raped and killed an eight-year-old girl at Kanon-Haki village in Faskari Local Government Area of the state.

Parading the suspect on Thursday, August 17, 2023, the spokesperson of the command, ASP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, said the incident took place on August 2.

“The fact of the case is, on that fateful day, one Hassan Jibrin, the father of the late victim, employed the services of the suspect to convey fertilizer from one of his farms to the other situated on the outskirt of the village, while the victim was assigned to guard the fertilizer at one of the farm as her father attended to some labourers,” the PPRO stated.

“The suspect took advantage of, and forcefully dragged the little girl to a nearby farm where he raped her and used a sharp knife to slaughter her. He further moved the corpse to another farmland, covered it with leaves and made away with three bags of the fertilizer,” he said.

The PPRO added that upon receipt of the report, detectives promptly swung into action and succeeded in arresting the suspect.

During the course of the investigation, the suspect reportedly confessed to the offence of rape and stealing the three bags of fertilizers that were recovered.

