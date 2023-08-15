- Advertisement -

In a swift and unforeseen turn of events, the spotlight has once again turned to Deborah Seyram Adablah, the young woman who made headlines for taking her ex-sugar daddy, Mr. Ernest Kwasi Nimako, to court over unfulfilled promises.

This time, however, it’s not her legal battle that has captured attention, but rather a viral video that has left many wondering about the current chapter in her life.

Deborah Seyram Adablah initially found herself at the centre of media attention when she took legal action against her former sugar daddy, Mr Nimako, who was the Chief Financial Officer at First Atlantic Bank.

Allegations of persistent sexual harassment and unmet promises were among the claims made in a leaked writ of summons that circulated online, sparking a flurry of discussions and debates.

READ ALSO: How Frank Naro slapped his married sugar mummy after chopping her in a hotel ‘exposed’ – Video

READ ALSO: “iPhone 12 and other deep secrets ” – Frank Naro’s married sugar mummy speaks for the first time – Video

However, a recently circulated video of Deborah has taken a different direction from the confident woman who pursued legal action against her ex-sugar daddy.

In the video, she appeared dishevelled and seemingly downtrodden.

According to Deborah in the short clip, no man has ever promised her anything without delivering, suggesting that she knows how to ensure that promises are kept.

This turn of events has left many speculating about the possible implications of her changed appearance.

Some have suggested that the legal battle may have taken a toll on her emotionally and financially, leading to a shift in her lifestyle.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Felicia Osei flaunts her raw thighs and almost exposes her V in new pictures

READ ALSO: Serwaa Amihere happily flaunts her artifically enhanced curves and butts after second surgery – Video