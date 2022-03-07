type here...
2Sure of Date Rush exposed as his wedding photos lands on the internet after getting a date with Lily Brown

By Armani Brooklyn
On March 6, 2022, Nuhu Mahama, also known as 2 Sure, was featured in Season 6 Episode 8 of the popular dating reality show named Date Rush on TV3.

His appearance added to the night’s drama after bagging a lovely date named Lilly Brown.

Shockingly, netizens have dived deep into the ocean to bring receipts of Nuhu’s wedding photos and invitation cards.

According to the Twitter handle of UEW_voice, 2 Sure got married in December 2021.

The tweet was accompanied by a photograph of Nuhu and his supposed bride, Mabel Boamah, whom 2 Sure is reported to have married at Osuofua in Kumasi.

    Source:GHpage

