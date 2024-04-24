Serwaa Amihere pleads with all the Brands she represents to ‘forgive’ her over the bedroom videos

- Advertisement -

Serwaa Amihere, a prominent media personality, has issued a heartfelt apology to the public following the leak of a video involving her.

Serwaa Amihere has finally released an official statement addressing the issue for the first time after maintaining silence for several weeks.

Amihere openly acknowledged being in a serious relationship with Henry Fitz in the past, clarifying that the video in question was recorded 5 years ago during that relationship.

Amihere revealed that she had been a victim of blackmail for five months before the video surfaced online.

She expressed deep embarrassment over the leaked video, which quickly spread across social media platforms, subjecting her, her family, loved ones, and supporters to public ridicule.

The video’s circulation also brought unwanted attention to her employers and those who have supported her, leading to public mockery.

Amihere while addressing the matter offered a sincere and unreserved apology, especially to the brands she represents who are somewhat affected by the situation,

She further expressed regret for any disappointment caused.

