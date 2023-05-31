30-year-old lady cries out after being constantly mistaken for a 17-year-old [Video]

- Advertisement -

A seemingly anti-aging young woman has taken to social media to bemoan how she’s constantly mistaken for a teenager by many people.

Alicia Dannelle took to TikTok to post a video that showcased her gorgeous and radiant skin that makes her appear to be a 17-year-old.

She revealed that she recently turned 30 but a lot of people think she is still a minor because of her young look.

According to her, people find it hard to believe her real age and argue that she looks like a 17-year-old.

“POV: you just 30 but people think you are 17. Black don’t crack”, she captioned the video.

The video has since gone viral and sparked mixed reactions from netizens, with many asserting she indeed looks younger than her age.