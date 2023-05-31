type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyle30-year-old lady cries out after being constantly mistaken for a 17-year-old
Lifestyle

30-year-old lady cries out after being constantly mistaken for a 17-year-old [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
anti-ageing woman cries out over mistakened age
- Advertisement -

A seemingly anti-aging young woman has taken to social media to bemoan how she’s constantly mistaken for a teenager by many people.

Alicia Dannelle took to TikTok to post a video that showcased her gorgeous and radiant skin that makes her appear to be a 17-year-old.

She revealed that she recently turned 30 but a lot of people think she is still a minor because of her young look.

According to her, people find it hard to believe her real age and argue that she looks like a 17-year-old.

“POV: you just 30 but people think you are 17. Black don’t crack”, she captioned the video.

The video has since gone viral and sparked mixed reactions from netizens, with many asserting she indeed looks younger than her age.

    Source:GHPage

    TODAY

    Wednesday, May 31, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    86.3 ° F
    86.3 °
    86.3 °
    66 %
    3.4mph
    23 %
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    83 °
    Fri
    79 °
    Sat
    84 °
    Sun
    85 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News