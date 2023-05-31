type here...
30-year-old woman spends Ghc 45,000 to marry herself (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A 30-year-old curvaceous American woman who is a body image coach named Danni Adams has organised a lavish wedding ceremony where she spent $4,000 to marry herself.


A video from the wedding ceremony that has landed on the internet shows how Dani hired nine bridesmaids and walked to the altar alone to say her vows to herself.


In an Instagram post, Danni Adams said this is the most beautiful commitment she has made to herself.

She said now that she’s married to herself, she is even more committed to loving herself and healing from all previous traumas.


Everyone always asks will I have to divorce myself to marry a man, but the real question is, why do I need to lose me in order to be married? If I have to divorce myself for any reason, it’s not for me! Would you ever marry yourself?”


Danni invited friends and family to watch her take her vows and spent $4,000. She said spending such an amount will let others know she could fund her wedding. She added that it had given her some respect in her circles since everyone knows she could afford such an amount.

    Source:GHpage

