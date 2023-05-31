Lady cries as his baby daddy who told her he was travelling abroad marries another woman

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A young lady has taken to social media to lament after learning that her lover had abandoned her to marry another woman while leaving her with a child.

The girl claims that they had been dating for the past three years and that she even shares a child with him.



She also sold one of her father’s properties to help her boyfriend, who had informed her that he would be travelling abroad, by providing for him with the proceeds from the sale of her father’s property.

READ ALSO: I see my boyfriend of 6 years as a failure when I compare him to his friends – Lady

But she bemoaned on her Tiktok page how the young man who had claimed to be leaving Nigeria for brighter pastures had actually married another woman, leaving her to raise the child by herself.

She wrote;

“So I’ve been dating this guy for three years now, been a understanding and supporting girlfriend to him, Fast forward to this year January, he told me he wanted to travel abroad to learn new update according him.

Mind you, I had a baby for him December last year. Guys I legit sold one of my dad’s piece of land just to support him. this guy didn’t travel. rather he got married to another girl and they are expecting a child, leaving I and my daughter.”

READ ALSO: Lady slams boyfriend for not buying her a phone worth Ghc 8,200 out of his Ghc 9,500 salary