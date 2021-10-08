- Advertisement -

A 30-year-old taxi driver has been shot dead with his 2021 registered Toyota Vitz taxi robbed at Greda Estate in Accra.

The lifeless body of Kwame Osei Banahene was found in a pool of blood by Police with gunshot wounds on his head.

Speaking to Citi News about the incident, the Teshie District Police Commander, DSP Ransford Nsiah said the owner of the car arrived at the scene to identify himself and the driver.

“We saw him lying in a pool of blood. So while we were trying to organize ourselves to convey the body to the mortuary, one man who claimed to be the owner of the taxi car which the victim was using came to tell us that he knows the victim and that he gave him the car to operate on a work and pay basis.”

“He then proceeded to give the car number, the car type, and the colour of the car to us. However, upon inspection of the body, we found gunshot wounds on him.”

DSP Ransford Nsiah called on the public to assist police investigations with relevant information to nab the perpetrators.

“We have information that the perpetrators have removed the car number plate and have embossed another number, but we don’t have the actual number now to confirm it.”