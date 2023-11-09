type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews35-year-old man arrested for raping a 5-year-old girl (Video)
News

35-year-old man arrested for raping a 5-year-old girl (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
35-year-old man arrested for raping a 5-year-old girl (Video)
- Advertisement -

A 35-year-old man was nabbed and mercilessly beaten by an angry mob for r@ping a 5-year-old girl in Ibere community in Ikwuano Local Government Area of Abia State.

The suspect identified simply as Yellow, who was caught in the act, confessed to have defiled the minor after luring her inside a room with groundnuts.

READ ALSO: Lecturer beats and slaps female student for refusing to switch off her phone in his class (Video)

In a video posted online, the suspect pleaded for forgiveness, blaming the devil and the cold weather caused by the rain for his dastardly crime.

The suspect was handed over to local security personnel who subsequently transferred him to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the child was rushed to the hospital by her family for medical attention.

READ ALSO: Lady happily tattoos her boyfriend’s name on her forehead

READ ALSO: Koforidua: Youngman ends it all; Requests that his house should be sold to take care of his mother

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Thursday, November 9, 2023
Accra
few clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
83 %
2.6mph
20 %
Thu
85 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
83 °
Mon
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways