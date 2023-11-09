35-year-old man arrested for raping a 5-year-old girl (Video)

- Advertisement -

A 35-year-old man was nabbed and mercilessly beaten by an angry mob for r@ping a 5-year-old girl in Ibere community in Ikwuano Local Government Area of Abia State.

The suspect identified simply as Yellow, who was caught in the act, confessed to have defiled the minor after luring her inside a room with groundnuts.

In a video posted online, the suspect pleaded for forgiveness, blaming the devil and the cold weather caused by the rain for his dastardly crime.

The suspect was handed over to local security personnel who subsequently transferred him to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the child was rushed to the hospital by her family for medical attention.

