Lecturer beats and slaps female student for refusing to switch off her phone in his class (Video)

A male lecturer of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun (Nigeria) Dr Ariyo, yesterday, allegedly attacked a student for allegedly refusing to switch off his phone in class.



It was gathered that there was an altercation between the lecturer from the Department of Electrical Engineering and the young student during the lecture, which later led to a face-off.



A video posted on social media by the victim’s classmates showed the lecturer tongue-lashing the student over a phone he was holding and ordering her to switch it off.

In the video clip, the refusal of the student to heed his lecturer’s instruction forced him to roughhandle her in a bid to forcefully collect the phone from her hand.

After Ariyo took the phone from the undergraduate, he was seen hitting him on the head with his fist as other students screamed in shock.

The lecturer was heard telling the female student in the classroom: “You can’t be bigger than me. Even if you are a VC’s son, I won’t take it from you. Switch off the phone now! Switch off the phone!”



Not moved by his lecturer’s anger, the lady clinched to her phone and was heard asking the feasibly enraged teacher, “What did I do?” before he forced the phone from him.

It was alleged that the female student was bleeding from his mouth afterwards and that his Samsung phone got damaged.



When contacted on the telephone, the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Abiodun Olarewaju, confirmed the alleged physical assault, saying the management had intervened and invited the parties for a probe.

