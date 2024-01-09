4 heavy records set by Chef Faila that will never get broken; No.2 will shock you

- Advertisement -

In a culinary feat that has captured the attention of the nation, Chef Faila Abdul Razak has etched her name into history by undertaking a groundbreaking Guinness World Record cookathon attempt.

The talented Ghanaian chef commenced her record-breaking journey on January 1st, 2023, and since then, she has shattered multiple records, showcasing her unwavering passion for the culinary arts.

Check out the 4 heavy records set by Chef Faila that will never be broken…

First Ghanaian to Attempt Guinness World Record Cookathon:



Chef Faila Abdul Razak has not only embarked on a Guinness World Record cookathon attempt, but she has also become the first Ghanaian to do so.

Her initiative and dedication have set a new standard in the culinary world, highlighting the talent and determination present within the Ghanaian cooking community.

First Ghanaian to Cook for Over 180 Hours:

With unparalleled energy and a relentless commitment to her craft, Chef Faila has achieved another remarkable milestone by becoming the first Ghanaian to cook continuously for over 180 hours.

Her endurance and culinary prowess have not only impressed the local community but have also positioned her as a trailblazer in the global culinary landscape.

First African to Cook for 9 Days Nonstop:



Chef Faila Abdul Razak’s achievements extend beyond national borders, as she now holds the title of being the first African to cook continuously for an impressive nine days.

This accomplishment surpasses the previous record set by Hild Baci, who cooked for four days, solidifying Chef Faila’s status as a culinary pioneer on the continent.

First Person in History to Add an Extra 5 Days to Cookathon Attempt:



In a move that cements her determination to set an unbeatable record, Chef Faila Abdul Razak has made history by adding an extra five days to her cookathon attempt.

Starting on January 1st, 2023, Chef Faila’s decision to extend her cooking marathon showcases her resilience and commitment to pushing culinary boundaries.

As Chef Faila Abdul Razak continues her extraordinary cookathon attempt, the world eagerly watches her historic journey unfold.

Her achievements do not only reflect her dedication but also serve as an inspiration for aspiring chefs and cooking enthusiasts worldwide.

Chef Faila’s record-breaking cookathon is a testament to the limitless possibilities within the culinary arts and the ability of individuals to leave an indelible mark on the world stage.

Who’s Chef Faila Abdul Razak

Failatu Abdul-Razak is a popular Ghanaian chef known to be a great advocate for ladies and one who speaks against child trafficking.

She was born on 7th November 1988.

Faila started off as an Afro-Pop musician. She released her hit song Piibu back in 2016 which proceeded to turn into a hit record selling loads of cassettes.

Faila has also partook in many charity works and recorded songs that speak against ethnic fights.

Failatu Abdul Razak attended the Business Senior High School in Tamale which prepared her to turn into the business visionary she is today.

After secondary school, Faila continued to the University of Professional Studies where she read Integrated Community Development (ICD). She also attended the Sunyani Polytechnic.



Failatu Abdul Razak is the chief and pioneer behind Mickey’s Inn. A continental restaurant tracked down in the hearts of the capital town of the Northern Region, Tamale.

She started the restaurant back in 2017 and has since served clients the best of dishes that have them trooping in and out of her shop consistently.

Who is Chef Faila’s husband?

According to data received by us, the name of Chef Faila’s husband and the strong pillar behind her success is Cpt. Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei.

Chef Faila Child

Yes. According to our sources, Faila Abdul Razak and Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei are blessed with 1 beautiful daughter named Adriel

