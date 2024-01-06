Massive jubilation as Chef Faila unofficially breaks cookathon Guinness World Record as she cooks for more than 119 hours

- Advertisement -

Ghana’s Chef Faila Abdul Razak has unofficially broken Guinness World Records’ longest individual cooking marathon – A feat worth emulating.

After commencing her cookathon attempt on the eve of new year, Chef Abdul Razak unofficially broke the Guinness World Records cookathon attempt yesterday 5th January 2023.

Initially, Chef Abdul had planned to cook for 5 days nonstop to break Ala Fishers’ impressive 199 hours 52 minutes but has extended her cooking attempt to the 10 of January 2023.

Even before commencing her marathon cooking journey, Chef Faila exuded optimism and determination that she was destined to not only break but shatter the existing record, promising to make Ghanaians proud in the process.

A recently resurfaced interview with Chef Faila has captured the essence of her passion and determination.

“I’m not just going to break the record; I’m going to cook for more than the 120 hours I had initially planned. I want to make it so hard for anyone to break my record,” – Chef Faila declared in the interview

According to Chef Faila, her primary motivation stems from a deep desire to make her fellow Ghanaians proud.



In the video, she spoke fervently about her commitment to setting a new cookathon record and going beyond the initially planned 120 hours.



Her words resonated with unwavering confidence and a desire to push her limits for the sake of culinary glory.

In the interview, she expressed a sense of responsibility to represent her country on the global stage of culinary achievements.



By setting a new cookathon record, she hopes to showcase the culinary prowess and dedication that Ghanaians bring to the table.



One of the standout statements from Chef Faila during the interview is her commitment to cooking for “unimaginable long hours.”



This declaration has set the stage for a cookathon that transcends conventional limits, challenging not only her endurance but also the expectations of the culinary world.



Chef Faila’s determination to make it incredibly challenging for others to break her record hints at a relentless pursuit of excellence.

