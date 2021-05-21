4 National security operatives sacked over Caleb Kudah’s assault

type here...
By Qwame Benedict
Caleb Kudah-Zoe and National Security
Some four (4) senior security officers from National Security have been sacked after the Ministry of National Security concluded its investigations.

Readers would remember that a week ago Caleb Kudah a journalist with Citi FM was detained by the National Security for filming in their premises without seeking approval from anyone.

Speaking after he was released after spending some long hours with the National Security, he narrated that he was assaulted by some security personnel adding that at a point, he had to deny being an Ewe just to save himself because he feared for his life.

The Ministry of National Security released a statement saying they had commenced investigations into the arrest and alleged assault on the journalist.

Well, the committee set aside to investigate the incident are done and have presented their findings where they have sanctioned four-person who were found guilty.

Read their press release below:

Press Release
Source:Ghpage

