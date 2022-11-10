American rapper turned movie producer Curtis Jackson popularly known in the entertainment industry as 50 Cent has disclosed his upcoming movie project to his fans.
In a post on his social media handle, he stated that he will soon be releasing a movie series based on the lifestyle of popular Nigerian Instagram influencer Hushpuppi.
On his timeline, he shared some photos of the jailed influencer with a caption saying he is doing this for the scammers out there.
Also Read: Hushpuppi sentenced to 11 years in prison by US court
He posted: “For my scammers I gotta do this one, Hushpuppy series coming soon ! GLG?GreenLightGang i don’t miss ?#bransoncognac #lecheminduroi #gunitfilmandtv”
See screenshot below:
In other news, Hushpuppi has been sentenced to 11 years behind bars in the United States for fraud.
A new video has also surfaced on social media of him having a conversation with a close friend of his from prison.
From the video, one can say he is really enjoying himself in prison and not suffering as some people think.