5000 Euros monthly – 20 things Gifty Gyan reportedly demanded from Asamoah Gyan

Social media has gone agog after the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, shared a list of things Gifty Gyan, the ex-wife of Asamoah Gyan reportedly demanded from the former Black Stars player as legal entitlement following their split.



The NEIP boss, about a publication on the issue, took to Facebook on Wednesday, November 1, where he opined that Ghana’s all-time goal scorer won the divorce battle with his wife due to the things she was seeking from the player and what the court granted her.



In all, the politician listed 20 things Gifty Gyan was demanding as legal entitlement, which included $1,000,000, six houses, five cars, and companies belonging to Asamoah Gyan.

“Chai! The lady wanted all the things below.

Then I agree with Asamoah Gyan that he won. The High Court (Divorce and Matrimonial Division) has issued a decree of nullity ending the 10-year marriage between Ghanaian football star Asamoah Gyan and his ex-wife, Gifty Gyan,” – The post read in part.

Her Ladyship Justice Hafisata Ameleboba, who presided over the case at the High Court (Divorce and Matrimonial Division), annulled the 10-year marriage and ordered that some properties of the player be given to his ex-wife.

Asamoah Gyan would also pay a maintenance fee of GH?25,000 per month to his ex-wife.

