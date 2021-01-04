type here...
6000 security personnel to be deployed for Akufo Addo's swearing-in
6000 security personnel to be deployed for Akufo Addo’s swearing-in

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
The Ghana Police Service has announced that it will be deploying a minimum of 6000 officers for Akufo Addo’s inauguration into his second term.

The Police will also secure and patrol the entire State House Complex when President Akufo-Addo on Thursday, January 7, 2021, will be sworn in for another four-year term.

The Ghana Police Service in a statement mentioned that at least 6000 security personnel will be deployed for the inauguration, including officers of the Ghana Armed Forces.

In addition, security personnel will be expected to secure and patrol the entire State House Complex, Accra International Conference Centre, Accra Sports Stadium, and the Black Star Square on the day.

The inauguration will be held in spite of the NDC’s petition to the Supreme Court over irregularities in the December 7, 2020 polls.

Meanwhile, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has announced that he and his government are extending free water and electricity for an additional three months.

Nana Akufo Addo, while addressing the nation in his 21st update post-COVID-19 made this statement.

Source:GHPAGE

