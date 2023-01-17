Wedding pictures from a South African 9-year-old boy and his 69-year-old wife have caused a stir on the internet.



Apparently, the wife is almost 7 times older than her husband which is very weird.



The two got married last year and have renewed their wedding vows again in a ceremony that saw 100 guests this time.

READ ALSO: Groom beats bride on their wedding day



According to reports, the 69-year-old woman was previously married to a 67-year-old man but later divorced him for the 9-year-old boy.



According to the woman whose name has been given as Helen, she was asked by her ancestors to wed the 9-year-old boy.



Both families of the old and young lovers were shocked but managed to collect enough money for this bizarre wedding.

Speaking with some newsmen, the 9-year-old boy named Saneie said;



I’m happy that I married Helen – but I will go to school and study hard. When I’m older I will marry a lady my own age.’

The two have been living separately after the wedding, and their lives have been going on as they were before tying the knot.



Helen’s husband of 30 years Alfred who attended the wedding alongside their five children. also reportedly said;



‘My kids and I are happy because we don’t have a problem with her marrying the boy – and I don’t care what other people say.’

READ ALSO: Bride who looks like Fella Makafui trends for the wrong reasons on her wedding day