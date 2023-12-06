Man set to publish the names and photos of all the women he has gotten intimate with since 1970

- Advertisement -

Nigerian-American businessman, Francis Van-Lare, has sparked controversy and curiosity online with his recent announcement that he is in the process of compiling a list containing the names of every woman he claims to have been intimate with since 1970.



In a Facebook post shared on Wednesday, December 6, Van-Lare boldly declared his intentions, stating:

“I am compiling the names of all the women I have been involved with since 1970.”

He went on to reveal that the first name on the list is Felicia, who allegedly had a significant impact on his life.

He even claimed that Felicia’s actions led to his mother losing her job, as she refused to engage in an intimate relationship with a doctor at the hospital where they both worked.

He further stated that he would be revealing the compiled list, complete with names and photos, on December 7.

He encouraged any women who believe they should be included but do not see their names to contact him privately for an update.

Additionally, he mentioned that he would consider adding individuals if their encounters were particularly memorable for him.

The businessman’s announcement has garnered attention online, with social media users expressing a mix of curiosity, shock, and amusement to his bold approach.

While some await the release of the list with anticipation, others question the motive and implications of such a decision.

