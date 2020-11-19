type here...
GhPage News A first-class student from UCC threatens to commit suicide since he can't...
News

A first-class student from UCC threatens to commit suicide since he can’t get employment

By Qwame Benedict
A first-class student from UCC threatens to commit suicide since he can't get employment
UCC student
- Advertisement -

In recent times, many people, especially the youth, think twice when offers of schooling are placed on the table, unlike previously when they accept to go to school hoping for a better future.

The only reason why the youth these days feel reluctant to go to school simply is based on the fact that they believe there is no work for them to be employed; hence they prefer to start-up businesses on their own.

That is the case of this young man who, on his part, has graduated from the University of Cape Coast with a first-class but still struggling to find work after all these years.

According to him, he settled on starting on his own business and had his over GH¢100,000.00 gotten from his business saved with Gold Coast Management Company.

But since the current government came to power and the bank crisis forced them to close down some banks, GCFM became affected too, and now his cash is locked up with no plans to get it back.

He stated that things had become very hard for him since he is married with kids, and he is now contemplating committing suicide to end all his suffering because he can’t take it any longer.

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Read his full post below:

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, November 19, 2020
Accra
few clouds
78.8 ° F
78.8 °
78.8 °
88 %
2.2mph
20 %
Thu
87 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
84 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News