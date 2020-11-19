- Advertisement -

In recent times, many people, especially the youth, think twice when offers of schooling are placed on the table, unlike previously when they accept to go to school hoping for a better future.

The only reason why the youth these days feel reluctant to go to school simply is based on the fact that they believe there is no work for them to be employed; hence they prefer to start-up businesses on their own.

That is the case of this young man who, on his part, has graduated from the University of Cape Coast with a first-class but still struggling to find work after all these years.

According to him, he settled on starting on his own business and had his over GH¢100,000.00 gotten from his business saved with Gold Coast Management Company.

But since the current government came to power and the bank crisis forced them to close down some banks, GCFM became affected too, and now his cash is locked up with no plans to get it back.

He stated that things had become very hard for him since he is married with kids, and he is now contemplating committing suicide to end all his suffering because he can’t take it any longer.

Read his full post below: