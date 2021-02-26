- Advertisement -

Musician turn politician Kwame A Plus and his wife Akosua Vee have been cited in a Nationality fraud by a UK-based Ghanaian citizen.

The Ghanaian identified as Obaa Tiwaa in a video alleged that A Plus and his wife might be deceiving Ghanaians on the citizenship of their kids.

According to her, Akosua Vee and the children are not full citizens in Britain but the politician has been parading them as now British citizens.

Obaa Tiwaa went on to state that if its true that the kids are British citizens, then it means they have gotten someone who is a citizen to claim he is the father and has signed the papers which is a fraud in the country.

In the video sighted on social media, the lady is heard saying his comment has placed his wife and children in danger because they could risk losing everything in the country.

She wondered if A-Plus even thought of someone snitching on them before coming out to make such statements.

She warned A-Plus to stay in his corner and not attack Mona Gucci or any other person because he has a lot of skeleton in his cupboard that see might be forced to bring out.