type here...
GhPage Entertainment A Plus is broke; his wife is stranded in the UK and...
Entertainment

A Plus is broke; his wife is stranded in the UK and begs for money- Mona Gucci

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
A Plus Mona Gucci
A Plus Mona Gucci
- Advertisement -

Mona Gucci, following her maiden appearance on the United Showbiz show, suspects some foul play during the interview.

According to her, she felt Mcbrown did not portray professionalism as a host as she allowed panelists to take her role by doing the questioning.

The host of the Linkup with Mona Show, in a conversation with Rashad of Ghpage TV, expressed that she felt she was brought on the show to be ridiculed.

Apparently, A Plus and Arnold Baidoo, who were panelists on the show kept bombarding her with questions about whether she was indeed a lawyer.

The presenter mentioned that A Plus even took it further by phoning in her nemesis Afia Schwar to smear doubt around her qualification as a lawyer.

Mona finds the actions of the host and panelists disrespectful and has hit back at them.

After alleging that Mcbrown’s husband Maxwell had impregnated her close friend, Mona has also called A Plus broke.

She claims that the musician turned politician’s wife, Akosua Vee is stranded in the UK and can’t afford a living.

Mona claims that her cousin pays Akosua Vee’s rent in the UK.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Subscribe to watch new videos

Mona ended by saying that the industry is a close-knit one and that everyone had some dead bodies in their closet that some people know about.

She threatened to even reveal more secrets about Mcbrown’s marital problems on her next show.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, February 22, 2021
Accra
few clouds
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
79 %
3.8mph
20 %
Mon
83 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News