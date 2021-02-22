A Plus is broke; his wife is stranded in the UK and begs for money- Mona Gucci

- Advertisement -

Mona Gucci, following her maiden appearance on the United Showbiz show, suspects some foul play during the interview.

According to her, she felt Mcbrown did not portray professionalism as a host as she allowed panelists to take her role by doing the questioning.

The host of the Linkup with Mona Show, in a conversation with Rashad of Ghpage TV, expressed that she felt she was brought on the show to be ridiculed.

Apparently, A Plus and Arnold Baidoo, who were panelists on the show kept bombarding her with questions about whether she was indeed a lawyer.

The presenter mentioned that A Plus even took it further by phoning in her nemesis Afia Schwar to smear doubt around her qualification as a lawyer.

Mona finds the actions of the host and panelists disrespectful and has hit back at them.

After alleging that Mcbrown’s husband Maxwell had impregnated her close friend, Mona has also called A Plus broke.

She claims that the musician turned politician’s wife, Akosua Vee is stranded in the UK and can’t afford a living.

Mona claims that her cousin pays Akosua Vee’s rent in the UK.

Mona ended by saying that the industry is a close-knit one and that everyone had some dead bodies in their closet that some people know about.

She threatened to even reveal more secrets about Mcbrown’s marital problems on her next show.