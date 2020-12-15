type here...
A young man lashed with 40 strokes of canes for insulting a Queen mother

By Mr. Tabernacle
Asare Kofi Israel, a resident at Drobo, in the Jaman South District in Bono region of Ghana meet his meeter.

The young man has been 40 strong lashes as punishment for insulting the Queen Mother of the Drobo Traditional Council.

By reports, Israel Baffour Asare rushed to the police station to lodge a complaint after he was publicly humiliated and assaulted at the Palace.

This news broke to the public on Facebook by a netizen identified with the username Salia Ahmed.

See his post below;

See photos of the bruises Asare Kofi sustained on his body as a result of the canning;

Source:GHPAGE

