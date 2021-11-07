- Advertisement -

Media personality Nana Abena Korkor has rendered an unqualified apology to ace broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah for all offences she’s committed against her.

The Ghanaian socialite and plus-size model made a surprise appearance on United Showbiz on UTV, where Nana Aba Anamoah, as well as actor John Dumelo, graced the show as guests.

In the middle of the show, the host, Nana Ama McBrown – who recently returned from sick leave – announced that Abena Korkor had requested to be on air for some unknown reasons.

When she appeared on set and took a seat, Abena disclosed that she was on an apologetic mission to seek forgiveness from the General Manager of GHOne TV for smearing her reputation and dragging her name in the mud in a series of allegations she made on social media.

Abena’s apology was against the backdrop that she accused Serwaa Amihere, a presenter at GHOne TV, of having an amorous relationship with NPP Politicians, Sammy Awuku and John Boadu, who are both aware of their sexcapades with the journalist.

READ MORE: Abena Korkor makes fresh allegations against TV3, Kwame A-Plus, others

Among other things, Abena had also accused Nana Aba of pimping some ladies at the TV station to politicians and wealthy men in exchange for money and favours.

However, when she appeared on UTV Saturday, November 7, 2021, Abena admitted that all the allegations were mere fabrications and asked Nana Aba for her forgiveness.

In response, Nana Aba said she holds nothing against Abena Korkor as she gave her assurance of forgiveness.

Watch the video below

READ MORE: Abena Korkor drops evidence of John Boadu allegedly sleeping with Serwaa Amihere