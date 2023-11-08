type here...
Abena Korkor completely goes nude on social media to show her 13 waist beads and raw vajayjay – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Abena Korkor who’s notoriously known for courting massive attention online by showing off her raw skin has become a topic for discussion on the internet once again.

In a new video that has been spotted on her IG page, Abena Korkor proudly showed off her raw bortos, and vajayjay.

As seen in the circulating clip, Abena Korkor was only wearing a skimpy orange top leaving the down part of her body uncovered and visibly showing.

According to Abena Korkor, she purposely released this video to announce her Only Fans page.

She disclosed in the caption she attached to the video that she’s now ready to make money by using her nudity as leverage.

Below are some of the comments gathered under the video…

@Dominickie 20 – When i see stuff like this i ask myself what ur mum n siblings go through when they watch this! May God heal u!

@Nyasemhw3 – Na y3 di ye nsa wuwu wu tw3 aaaa wusi boi. You have simply made yourself a symbol for edie, so s3 omo b3di wu a enie.

@Efia_Amponsah – I pity those who take u seriously, some few minutes ago u were talking like so proper lady. 2 seconds later u are showing ur nudes. Wei 

@Cliffsucess – She’s aware of what she’s doing ???nkwaseafoc what is mental health

@Adompapabi – Mental health is no walk in the park. I pray God gives you all the strength that you need to heal.

Click on this LINK to watch the video

Source:GHpage

