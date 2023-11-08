type here...
GH couple go viral for spending less than Ghc 500 on their wedding (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
GH couple go viral for spending less than Ghc 500 on their wedding (Video)
In a refreshing departure from the lavish wedding trend, a young Ghanaian couple has become the talk of social media, earning praise and admiration for their conscious decision to celebrate their union in a modest yet meaningful manner.


Opting to spend less than 500 cedis on their wedding, this remarkable duo has not only captured hearts but also set an inspiring example of prioritizing the future over extravagance.

While extravagant weddings often dominate headlines, this young Ghanaian couple has chosen to embrace a more budget-conscious approach to their special day.

Rather than succumbing to societal pressures and splurging on their wedding, they made a conscious choice to allocate their resources wisely, focusing on their future together as a married couple.


Their choice reflects a commitment to investing in their life beyond the wedding ceremony, ensuring a solid foundation for their journey as partners.

Trending videos from the couple’s traditional wedding have warmed the hearts of many, offering a glimpse into their remarkable celebration.

The images capture the essence of their love and commitment, showcasing the couple exchanging vows and holding their civil wedding with a simple elegance that radiates sincerity and joy.

Watch the video below to know more…

