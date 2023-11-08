“You’re too old for this” – Ghanaians blast Delay for showing her melons in new pictures

- Advertisement -

Ace Ghanaian media female mogul simply known as Delay in the showbiz circles has come under severe criticism after posting a thirst trap picture on her various social media pages.

As seen in the new pictures, the 41-year-old screen wore a dress that gave up her cleavages.

Despite the beauty of the dress, the exposure of her cleavages has now become a national topic.

READ ALSO: Husband left heartbroken after finding out that none of his 4 kids biologically belongs to him

Disappointed fans who have come across the pictures have taken to the comments section to harshly criticise her.

According to them, Delay is a role model for many young ladies hence she shouldn’t join the other female celebrities who are notoriously known for indecent dressing.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

@Klockwise3 for instance on Twitter commented – Smh Delay ampaa.. dabi the account has been hacked. These days dier de small girls dey pressure u oo.. but you can’t cheat nature so be humble for young energetic (bl-40)to handle u cus 2moro is neva promised. Enjoy urself Pressure 3towo roff

@qwekuriches – You dress how you want to be addressed, if I talk what’s on my mind right now you people will say I’m a pervert. How do you dress like this and not expect sexually harassment comments? SMH, Delay you can do better next time by sending this type of brezzz pictures in my DM

READ ALSO: Video of a Muslim cleric performing ‘miracle’ on physically challenged woman causes stir(video)

You dress how you want to be addressed, if I talk what's on my mind right now you people will say I'm a pervert. How do you dress like this and not expect sexually harassment comments? SMH, Delay you can do better next time by sending this type of brezzz pictures in my DM. ?? — QWEKU RICHES ?? (@qwekuriches1) November 7, 2023

READ ALSO: Guy weeps after catching his fiancée in bed with another man just two weeks to their wedding (Video)