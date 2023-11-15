Abena Korkor new atopa video with a married man; Ghanaians react

Abena Korkor is once again in the video for obvious wrong reasons. The socialite who has found a new love in sharing explicit videos of herself has once again shared a ground-breaking clip of a married man believed to be a politician.

This video comes after Abena Korkor flared on her social media platforms over the weekends by issuing a strong warning to those who leaked her intimate video.

According to Abena Korkor, she sent her intimate videos to some people and said if they didn’t confess within 24 hours, she would go ahead and expose them.

Abena Korkor has leaked a video of herself fully masturbating with one of her clients believed to be among the group of people who leaked her video.

In the video, the two lovers turned enemies can be seen happily playing with their genitals.

Commentaries surrounding the leaked tapes point out that the man in the video is married and shares three kids with his beloved wife.

Check out some of the reactions from Ghanaians who have come across the viral video…

@Mr_Monney1 – i’m shy and sad to watch this… his kids, oh gosh. the ridicule and embarrassment. his workers, secretary, wife, gf, church members, family oh goshi really feel for him

@the_marcoli_boy – like edey pour ketchup ugo go inside he born like 3 with a beautiful wife at home smh

@DB_kwaku – Oh charley she no force o oh see big man dey hold ein preq dey jerking off la aaa chale fear women o these days never go video sexting or whatever it is with women o hmm one day na so dem go post u n ur preq jerking off

@KarenMellisa2 – why is he holding his nipples oml

