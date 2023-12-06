Abena Korkor drops another 18+ video from her bathroom; viewers worried – WATCH

- Advertisement -

A day doesn’t seem to go by without Abena Korkor sneaking her name into the trends and her current post on instagram will blow your mind away.

According to the video sighted on there media personality’s instagram page shows her bûtt náked in the bathroom which viewers have termed worrisome.

This comes after she shared a video claiming she has checked herself into a rehab which got fans happy for her at last.

READ ALSO: No Ghanaian musician has reached out to show me support – Afua Asantewaa Aduonum

The video captured her taking a bath with another supposed lady.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Watch the trending video below

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0g9w90obE_/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==