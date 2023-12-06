type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentAbena Korkor drops another 18+ video from her bathroom; viewers worried -...
Entertainment

Abena Korkor drops another 18+ video from her bathroom; viewers worried – WATCH

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Abena Korkor leaked p0n0 video; Socialite says she likes pleasuring herself
- Advertisement -

A day doesn’t seem to go by without Abena Korkor sneaking her name into the trends and her current post on instagram will blow your mind away.

According to the video sighted on there media personality’s instagram page shows her bûtt náked in the bathroom which viewers have termed worrisome.

This comes after she shared a video claiming she has checked herself into a rehab which got fans happy for her at last.

READ ALSO: No Ghanaian musician has reached out to show me support – Afua Asantewaa Aduonum

The video captured her taking a bath with another supposed lady.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Watch the trending video below

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0g9w90obE_/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

TODAY

Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Accra
few clouds
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
84 %
2.9mph
20 %
Wed
85 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways