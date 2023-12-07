type here...
“You also have a daughter; men will use and dump her” –  Abena Korkor rain curses on Stonebwoy’s daughter (VIDEO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Recall ghpage.com reporting about Abena Korkor naming and shaming Stonebwoy in a latest video first shared on Ghpage TV on Instagram.

In the said video, Abena Korkor called out Stonebwoy, the dancehall icon for not spending a dime on her despite giving her full access to her body during their dating days.

Abena Korkor went on to state categorically that Stonebwoy is fooling around even though he is married to a medical doctor which comes as a surprise to her.

As if that’s not enough, Abena then directed her attention to Jidulla Setakle, the bubbly daughter of Stonebwoy and Dr. Louisa almost cursing her to suffer her fate for what her father allegedly did to her.

According to her, Stonebwoy also has a daughter who is steadily growing and she will also suffer in the hands of men for him to have a fair share of what she’s going through.

Watch the video below

