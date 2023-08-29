Abena Korkor goes broke, now starts serving naked at a restaurant as all her sugar daddies dump her

Abena Korkor, known for her once glamorous life as a TV presenter and mental health advocate, has recently found herself facing unexpected financial difficulties.



Reports reveal that her affluent lifestyle, fueled by sugar daddies, has come to a halt as these relationships have ended, leaving her in financial straits.



In a surprising turn of events, the former TV presenter has taken on a new role as a waitress to make ends meet.

READ ALSO: Man weeps as DNA test reveals he isn’t the biological father of his child; Wife insists he’s the father (Video)





READ ALSO: Husband in tears as his wife falls in love with his sidechick and divorces him

A recent video posted on her social media showcases her unconventional transition, sparking discussions about resilience and financial independence.



Once accustomed to a life of luxury, Abena Korkor’s world has been turned upside down as her sugar daddies chose to end their associations with her.



The abrupt end of these relationships have left her facing financial challenges that she may not have anticipated.

The stark contrast between her former high-flying lifestyle and her current situation underscores the fragility of depending on external sources for sustenance.

READ ALSO: “I’ve slept with over 200 men” – Popular socialite reveals