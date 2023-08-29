“I’ve slept with over 200 men” – Popular socialite reveals

Kenyan socialite Shakila has shared insights into her extensive tattoo collection and the unique significance behind them.

In a candid YouTube interview, the controversial influencer revealed a rather unconventional tradition.

She explained that she has a total of 19 tattoos, with a surprising twist: 11 of these tattoos are dedicated to her ex-boyfriends, particularly after they have passed away.



Shakila stated,

“I have 19 tattoos in total, 11 are of my ex, I got my first tattoo immediately when my ex-boyfriend died. The most inspiring tattoo I have is of my best friend’s face. I tattoo my ex-boyfriends when they die.”

In a more candid revelation, Shakila admitted to losing track of her sexual partners, asserting that attempting to tally them would be a daunting task for her sanity.

In her words ; “I don’t know my body count, if I start counting, I will honestly run mad because they are more than 200 but I don’t remember honestly.”

